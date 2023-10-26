Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been battling a back injury that was bad enough to prevent him from playing in Week 7 as the Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 3-4 with a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. However, it appears he could be ready to roll on Monday evening against the Detroit Lions.

Via NFL.com:

“Jimmy Garoppolo (back) will return to practice on Thursday, coach Josh McDaniels told reporters. Garoppolo did not practice at all last week and missed Las Vegas' Week 7 game. McDaniels said the team is “hopeful” that Garoppolo will play Monday night against Detroit.”

That's a massive step for the signal-caller, who has been completely sidelined. Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell both played Sunday, but neither impressed. In fact, they combined to throw three interceptions.

Life in Vegas isn't exactly going all that great for Garoppolo. While he's completed 68% of his passes, the veteran has thrown more INTs (8) than touchdowns (7). Not the Jimmy G we're used to seeing.

Regardless, he's the best option the Raiders have for turning things around offensively. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are reliable weapons downfield and need the ball in their hands a lot more. Josh Jacobs also must get it going. He's rushing for a putrid 2.9 yards per carry, a far cry from his brilliance over the last few years. Las Vegas ranks 30th in points with only 16 per game.

The Raiders will have a tall task on Monday, with Detroit really playing solid football. Hopefully, Jimmy Garoppolo suits up and helps his squad give the Lions a run for their money at Ford Field.