Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo exited the team's Week 6 game versus the New England Patriots with a back injury. The QB was taken to a hospital after suffering the ailment. Josh McDaniels provided an important injury update on Garoppolo Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels tells reporters that on QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back), they dodged a bullet. ‘The prognosis is a lot better than it might otherwise have been.' Sounds like if he misses time, it won't be much more than this week,” Rapoport reported.

Jimmy Garoppolo's injury timetable

Garoppolo still may not play in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. Fortunately, it appears as if Garoppolo won't miss much time overall though. The fact that there still seems to be an outside chance of Garoppolo playing this week is a positive sign.

With all of that being said, back injuries are never taken lightly. The Raiders will closely monitor Garoppolo's status moving forward. Las Vegas will make sure he's completely ready to roll before throwing him back into game-action.

Other QBs on the roster include Bryan Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell. Hoyer, a veteran, figures to be Garoppolo's replacement if he's forced to miss time.

Raiders heading into Week 7

The Raiders narrowly escaped with a 21-17 victory over the struggling Patriots at home on Sunday. It was not their best performance, but a win is a win. Las Vegas now owns a 3-3 record in 2023.

Las Vegas would obviously love to make a run at the playoffs. There is a chance for the Raiders to continue playing a competitive brand of football. The roster does feature a lot of question marks and uncertainty, however. It's difficult to envision this Raiders squad making any kind of deep playoff run.

Still, they may be able to exceed expectations this season.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jimmy Garoppolo's injury status as they are made available.