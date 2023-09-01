The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into the season with three quarterbacks on the roster and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is sharing his reasoning behind keeping all three.

For McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, and Aidan O'Connell were all worthy of roster spots and did not deserve to be left off the team.

“[The plan] was to go with three [QBs], and not for any specific reason other than we felt like we had three guys that were capable of being roster players,” McDaniels said this week, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Aidan has obviously got a lot of developing in front of him, Brian has played plenty of football, and obviously we’re excited about Jimmy,” per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

As of now, Josh McDaniels is trying to figure out how to get all the quarterbacks reps during practice.

“As you head into the regular season, nobody but the starter gets many opportunities in practice,” McDaniels said. “So you just have to take into consideration what that would be like, because playing a game with repetitions in practice is different than playing in a game with no repetitions in practice.”

Teams are now allowed to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster after the San Francisco 49ers got the new rule granted following losing all their quarterbacks during the NFC Championship Game. However, the Raiders are still one of only 13 teams who are keeping three quarterbacks on the roster, so it has not quite become the norm across the NFL. Given that Jimmy Garoppolo has been injury plagued throughout his career, it's wise for the Raiders to have the extra depth at the position.