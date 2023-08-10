Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shared his thoughts about his foot injury that caused him to fail his physical after he signed with the team in March and change the terms of his contract.

Via the San Francisco Chronicle:

“Honestly it was just an unlucky situation,” Garoppolo said. “The one toe (the second toe on his left foot) just wouldn't heal. It was a deep crack, one of those. And the two other bones did heal. It was a weird situation, but I think we made the best of it.”

Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in December while he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers. After he signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Raiders in March, Garoppolo had surgery on his foot, which the Raiders reportedly felt he needed.

According to CBS Sports, Garoppolo had an $11.25 million signing bonus and a base salary of $11.25 million for 2023 in his initial deal. The Raiders added an addendum which states they can terminate his contract at any time, and they moved his signing bonus to his base salary for 2023.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

It appears Garoppolo is on track to play for the Raiders this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo played the last 5 1/2 seasons for the 49ers. He helped lead the team to Super Bowl LIV in 2019, when the team finished 13-3. Garoppolo threw for a career-best 3,978 passing yards that season with 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

He is regarded as a very accurate passer. Garoppolo completed 67. percent of his passes this past season and has a career completion percentage of 67.6.