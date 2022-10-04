Raiders beef up defense with signing of Blake Martinez

The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their defense with the signing of veteran linebacker Blake Martinez.

According to The Scores Jordan Schultz, Martinez is set to join the Raiders.

Blake Martinez is signing with the Raiders, a source tells our @Schultz_Report. pic.twitter.com/WDuDe3optk — theScore (@theScore) October 3, 2022

Blake Martinez has made a name for himself as a high-volume tackler at the linebacker position. In each of the four seasons that he has played in every game, he has recorded at least 144 total tackles.

Throughout his six seasons in the NFL, Martinez has appeared in 80 games, while making 76 total starts. He has recorded 686 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks.

Martinez spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. He then spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants. During the 2020 season, his last year fully healthy, he recorded the second most tackles of his career with 151.

But just three games into the 2021 season, Martinez went down with a torn ACL. He then rehabbed back and looked to be the leader of this Giants defense in 2022. But just days before the start of the season, Martinez and the Giants decided to go separate ways.

Martinez has been linked to the Raiders since the day he was released. And now he will be joining his old defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on this Raiders defense.

The Raiders defense has struggled over the first four games. They are currently allowing 25 points per game and have allowed 13 touchdowns. The arrival of Martinez could help correct their struggles, especially in a linebacker group lacking a proven talent such as him.