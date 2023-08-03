Free agent linebacker Jaylon Smith could get his next opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith worked out with the Raiders on Wednesday, per TheScore.com's Jordan Schultz (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams).

Sources: Free agent LB Jaylon Smith is working out for the #Raiders right now. The 2019 Pro Bowler had 88 tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack last season for the #Giants. He would reunite with DC Patrick Graham, with whom he spent one season in New York. pic.twitter.com/5fk99Hq7RW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 2, 2023

The 28-year-old Smith enters his eighth NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys made him the 34th overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Smith spent his first five seasons in Dallas. He amassed 498 tackles, two interceptions, and six forced fumbles for Jerry Jones' team.

Smith successfully returned from a torn ACL and MCL in 2016. He earned the Cowboys' starting middle linebacker spot in 2018 and recorded four sacks, 121 combined tackles, 82 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown off a fumble recovery that year.

Consequently, Jaylon Smith earned his first and only Pro Bowl nod in 2019. Smith eventually signed a five-year, $65 million contract extension several months later.

Smith had a short stint with the Green Bay Packers after the Cowboys waived him in the fall of 2021. He eventually spent the next two seasons with the New York Giants.

Smith started 11 games at middle linebacker for first-year Giants head coach Brian Daboll last year. The former had 74 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 2022. The Giants had a 9-7-1 record and returned to the postseason after a five-year absence.

How will Jaylon Smith help the Raiders?

Jaylon Smith's workout comes one day after the Raiders signed linebacker Darius Harris. The Raiders' biggest names at linebacker at the moment are Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.

If the Las Vegas Raiders sign Jaylon Smith, he will provide them with a much-needed veteran presence at linebacker. The Raiders' defense is also ailing with the absence of Tyree Wilson, Byron Young, and Neil Farrell. Smith will provide valuable depth and leadership on defense for the Silver and Black.

Not only that, but he will also reunite with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The two men worked together with the Giants in 2021.