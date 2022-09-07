RUMOR: Darren Waller closing in on new lucrative deal with Raiders as Week 1 nears

Darren Waller has yet to reach a new contract agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders, but by the looks of it, the issue could be resolved soon.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Waller and the Raiders are already working on his contract situation and could come to an agreement by the end of the week. They play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 on Sunday.

FYI: Sense is @Raiders and Darren Waller could be close to punching a new deal over the goal line as early as the end of the week. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 7, 2022

Darren Waller’s contract has been a major talking point this offseason, with some even claiming that his absence (because of a hamstring injury) is only a ploy to gain leverage when discussing a new deal with the Raiders.

The 29-year-old tight end, however, is truly underpaid at his position. He has two years remaining on his deal, though he’ll earn just $7 million this 2022 with a $6.25 million base salary. Comparing the average salary among tight ends in the NFL, Waller ranks just 17th on the list–which is definitely shocking when considering his production.

For what it’s worth, Waller himself is not bothered by his contract situation despite the media and some fans making a big deal out of it.