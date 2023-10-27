The Los Angeles Rams have spent the majority of Aaron Donald's career in win-now mode. At least ever since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017, ahead of Donald's fourth season in the NFL. From that point on, the Rams have dealt players and draft picks without much second-thought, and their aggressive, all-in nature netted them two Super Bowl appearances and one shiny championship ring. This is to say that under the leadership of Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead, the Rams were right to move all of their chips to the center of the table.

Things are different now. Thanks in part to the high volume of draft picks the Rams have sent out the door and the top-heavy nature of the team, the roster is thinner now than it has been since the franchise relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The Rams are 3-4 and at a pivotal point in their season as the trade deadline approaches. Sean McVay has already stated he didn't think the team had the resources to be as aggressive as they have been in years past. When asked the same question, Aaron Donald did his best to side-step the question like he was a quarterback attempting to evade a sack by himself.

“That isn’t my call,” Donald told reporters on Thursday, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “That’s not my call to say. It is not my job to do that. Obviously, my job is just to go out there and play, perform. If they choose to do that and bring some guys in that can help, that’s great. But my main focus is just playing football and letting them handle that.”

If any player on the Rams roster has the right to throw his weight around a little bit, it's Aaron Donald. Donald has made 1st Team All-Pro seven consecutive seasons, is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and has solidified himself as one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history.

I couldn't imagine saying ‘no' to an intimidating presence like Aaron Donald about anything, so I assume that if he wanted the Rams to be aggressive at the deadline, he may get his way.