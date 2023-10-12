The Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to pushing their metaphorical chips to the center of the table. In the Sean McVay era, the Rams have sent draft picks out the door in exchange for established veterans like Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller, among others. But if you take Sean McVay at his word, then the days of the Rams wheeling and dealing draft picks in win-now moves may be behind us, at least until the Rams can again be considered Super Bowl contenders.

When asked about the upcoming October 31st NFL trade deadline and whether or not the Rams would remain buyers, as they have been in the recent past, Sean McVay made it very clear that this is a team that isn't equipped to offload more draft picks for immediate roster help (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).

“No, we don’t really have the availability,” McVay responded, seemingly alluding to both the state of the Rams roster and their recent run of sending 1st round picks out the door. He continued on, saying, “You kind of have to have some resources and different things like that for those to be options. So I don’t know that those conversations will be as prevalent as maybe in years past.”

What draft picks do the Rams have?

The Rams currently possess their own 2024 first-round pick, and if they end up standing pat and making that pick come next April, it would be the first time they've made a first-round selection since 2016, the year before McVay arrived in Los Angeles. That pick was Jared Goff, the #1 selection in 2016. He would eventually be shipped out, along with draft compensation, for Matthew Stafford.

The Rams currently sit at 2-3, good enough to be firmly in the mix for a potential Wild Card spot, yet clearly a tier or two lower than some of the more established contenders in the NFC, like their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers, or defending NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. With Cooper Kupp returning to action in Week 5 and the emergence of undrafted wideout Puka Nacua, the Rams appear to be at the very least frisky. But from the sounds of it, they will not be too frisky at the NFL trade deadline.