Van Jefferson was hoping to be cleared to play in the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener on Thursday, but it seems that his knee injury won’t be healed enough for him to suit up. The Rams host the Bills on Thursday Night Football to usher in the 2022 NFL season, but they will be without Jefferson in Week 1.

On Wednesday, the Rams officially ruled Van Jefferson out for the clash vs. the Bills due to his knee injury, via Gilbert Manzano.

— Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) September 7, 2022

It’s a big loss for the Rams, but they certainly have the talent to overcome his absence. Matthew Stafford will be without an important weapon to start the year, but the expectation is that Jefferson will be ready to go in Week 2.

Jefferson underwent offseason knee surgery after sustaining an injury during the summer. It was always going to be a close call in terms of getting him out on the field in Week 1, and the Rams are opting to err on the side of caution with the young wide receiver.

Last season, Jefferson broke out in a big way for the Rams. The 26-year-old caught 50 receptions for 809 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were career highs. While the team added Allen Robinson in the offseason, Jefferson figured to start the year in the WR3 role. With Jefferson unavailable, one of the likes of Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell, and Ben Skowronek will take over that role.

Because the Rams are playing on Thursday this week, Jefferson will be given additional time to rest up ahead of the Week 2 clash with the Falcons, which will take place on Sept. 18, 10 days after their season opener. Hopefully, he won’t need more than a one-game absence to start the season as the Rams look to stage a title defense.