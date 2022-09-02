Rams’ Van Jefferson progressing toward Week 1 return vs. Bills

The Los Angeles Rams are getting healthy at the right time.

Sean McVay told Rams team reporter Stu Jackson on Friday that wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is recovering from knee surgery, is “making good progress” and that the defending Super Bowl champions are taking his availability for the 2022 NFL regular season opener against the Bills “a day at a time.”

Jefferson had to see a specialist earlier in the offseason, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, so it’s very encouraging news that the pass-catcher is progressing towards being game ready.

The Rams have played musical chairs at receiver the entire offseason. They dealt Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans while Odell Beckham Jr., who is also recovering from a knee injury, is still unsigned. Los Angeles did add former Chicago Bears receiver to the mix with All-Pro Cooper Kupp, but the Rams are short-handed for a team that commonly features three-plus receiver sets.

If Jefferson is healthy then he can slot into the No. 3 spot. If not, the Rams could feature either Ben Skowronek, former second-round pick (and potential draft bust) Tutu Atwell or preseason all-star Lance McCutcheon in the third receiver spot.

In 17 games last season, his second in the NFL, Jefferson recorded 802 yards (the second most on the team) on 50 receptions, including six touchdowns.

We will find out on Thursday if Van Jefferson will be ready for the start of the Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl championship against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.