Rams unveil Super Bowl LVI championship banner in front of Josh Allen, Bills

The Los Angeles Rams had a huge flex in front of Josh Allen and the visiting Buffalo Bills Thursday night. Before the 2022 NFL regular season’s opener, the Rams unveiled and raised their Super Bowl LVI championship banner to the rafters of SoFi Stadium, with former LA tackle Andrew Whitworth leading the ceremony.

Andrew Whitworth leads the way as the LA Rams reveal their Super Bowl LVI Championship Banner 🏆 (via @RamsNFL)pic.twitter.com/B83ywO5BGR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

The Rams are coming off a sweet 2021 NFL season in which they won it all by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, which was also held at SoFi Stadium. But that’s in everyone’s rearview mirrors now. The Rams can always celebrate that Super Bowl victory, but it’s always about the next one. Winning a Super Bowl is never easy. Winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy two seasons in a row is extremely rare, and the Rams have the golden opportunity to pull that off. Then again, they have a huge target on their back and teams like the Buffalo Bills are always going to be a huge threat to dethrone them.

Los Angeles did not have many additions to its roster over the offseason, but the Rams added wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who are two notable names looking to help the team sustain its form. Last season, the Rams were both inside the top 10 in scoring offense with 27.0 points per game and in terms of scoring defense with just 21.3 points given up per outing.

After this Bills game, the Rams will play another home game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 before hitting the road for a Week 3 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.