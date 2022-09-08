NFL Odds: Bills vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will square off in the long-anticipated NFL season opener on Thursday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bills-Rams prediction and pick, laid out below.

Buffalo is coming off an exciting season where they went 11-6, winning the AFC East. Unfortunately, the season ended earlier than expected, losing in a thrilling overtime game to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles went 12-5 last season, sweeping their way through the playoffs and winning a thrilling Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Sean McVay has gone 5-0 in season-opening games as head coach of Los Angeles, and the team will look to better that record in this one.

Here are the Bills-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Rams Odds

Buffalo Bills: -2.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: +2.5 (+110)

Over: 51.5 (-114)

Under: 51.5 (-106)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Buffalo has one of the best quarterbacks in the league with Josh Allen leading the way. Allen, a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, has done nothing but excite since his rookie season. Following a rookie year where he threw 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, Allen has tossed 93 touchdowns and just 34 interceptions in three seasons. Allen has one of the strongest arms in the league, and one of the best receivers to go and get those passes in Stefon Diggs. Diggs led the team with 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. Tight end Dawson Knox hauled in 49 catches for 587 yards, scoring nine touchdowns. Last season’s leading rusher Dervin Singletary is back after gaining 870 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Allen added 763 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Expect Gabriel Davis to also play a big role in the passing game, after scoring six touchdowns in 2021.

The defense was spectacular for Buffalo in 2021, allowing just 17 points per game, the lowest total in the league. Tremaine Edmunds, the team’s leading tackler with 108 in 2021, is back to anchor the defense. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde led the team with five interceptions last season, and are back to lead the secondary.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles welcomes back quarterback Matthew Stafford, who threw for 41 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards last season. Stafford, the first overall pick in the 2009 draft, capped a storybook career with a Super Bowl win last season. Stafford’s favorite target from last year, Cooper Kupp, who caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, will lead the receiving corps. Van Jefferson, who was second on the team with 802 yards and six touchdowns, is also back. Running backs Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers will lead the backfield. Henderson totaled 688 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Los Angeles averaged 27.1 points per game last season.

Defensively, Los Angeles is led by Jordan Fuller, who totaled 113 tackles last season. Taylor Rapp and Jalen Ramsey each intercepted four passes last season. Oh yeah, dominant defensive lineman, Aaron Donald is back after totaling 12.5 sacks last season. Donald brings on a bunch of double teams and extra attention, freeing up other pass rushers. Linebacker Leonard Floyd registered nine and a half sacks last season thanks in part to Donald.

Final Bills-Rams Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles will finally lose a season opener for the first time under Sean McVay.

Final Bills-Rams Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -2.5 (-110), under 51.5 (-106)