The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their quarterback positional depth as Matthew Stafford deals with a thumb injury.

The Los Angeles Rams are still in the process of figuring out whether they will have the services of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford the next time they take the gridiron. Stafford reportedly did not practice on Wednesday for the Rams, dealing with a thumb injury sustained during last week's defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on the road, per Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports.

On Thursday, the Rams added some insurance at the quarterback position in the form of signing quarterback Dresser Winn to their practice squad, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Winn has been a member of the Rams' quarterback room before, as he spent training camp with the team this season, including playing in the team's preseason finale, after going undrafted out of the University of Tennessee at Martin this past NFL Draft.

As of now, if Matthew Stafford is unable to go this week when the Rams take on the Green Bay Packers on the road, the projected next in line quarterback would figure to be Brett Rypien, who has started NFL games in the past for the Denver Broncos. The Rams drafted former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in this past NFL Draft; however, the 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist has been away from the team for essentially the entire season thus far.

The Rams are looking to bounce back after what was a brutal loss to the Cowboys last week. Their game against the Packers is slated to kick off on November 5 at 1:00 PM ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.