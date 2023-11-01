Matthew Stafford went down against the Cowboys and now has the Sean McVay and the Rams have to deal with his absence vs. the Packers.

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have a lot of concerns before they face the Green Bay Packers. A lot of schematics have to be fixed after they got decimated by the Dallas Cowboys. But, things got a little harder to manage as they got a mixed bag of injury reports. Many of them had to do with Matthew Stafford's ability to play in the Week 9 matchup.

Coach Sean McVay has unveiled that Matthew Stafford will focus on his recovery and not practice for the squad, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. The Rams coach also further stressed that their quarterback has a day-to-day status before their showdown against the Packers. Stafford will also be a game-time decision because they are still evaluating for swelling or any other ailment.

Before going down against the Cowboys, the Rams quarterback still notched 13 completions on 22 passing attempts. Stafford got 162 passing yards and a touchdown to steal lead the offense. Brett Rypien took over duties with a bit of rust and had glimpses of inefficiency. The backup had a 50% pass completion percentage for the Rams in that game.

There will be a lot to change such that they prepare for the ninth week of football action. But, McVay has the ability to get his players immediately ready before they faceoff with a formidable squad. Will they be able to pull through despite Stafford's uncertain health status or are they going to have to rush his recovery for them to have a fighting chance?