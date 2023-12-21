Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a hilarious response after meeting fellow former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm

Prior to the Washington Commanders-Los Angeles Rams game this past weekend, former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm got to meet one of his idols and fellow Bulldogs alums in Matthew Stafford.

Fromm went up and introduced himself to Stafford ahead of the game, saying, “Great to meet you. I grew up watching you, man! Big fan. I look forward to watching you play,” via Ari Meirov.

In the moment, Stafford replied, “Appreciate it.” He later hilariously told a Rams staff member, “That's Jake Fromm, old Georgia quarterback. He just gave me the old man treatment, ‘grew up watching you play.'”

At 35-years-old, Stafford is one of the NFL's older players. Right now, Stafford is the seventh-oldest NFL quarterback and the third-oldest among starters, behind Joe Flacco and Aaron Rodgers. With recent retirements over the last few years from Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, Stafford now stands out as one of the oldest passers.

Since Fromm wasn't drafted until 2020 and didn't play for Georgia football until 2017, the Georgia-native had the chance to watch Stafford rise from his college days to becoming the No. 1 overall pick. Almost a decade before Fromm, Stafford played for the Bulldogs from 2006-2008, before he was drafted in 2009 by the Detroit Lions.

Stafford spent 11 years with the Lions before he was traded to the Rams in 2021. Throughout his career, he has completed 63.1% of his passes for 55,402 yards with 354 touchdowns and 178 interceptions. He didn't always have much team success — until winning the Super Bowl with the Rams — but he's been one of the NFL's most prolific and entertaining quarterbacks during his career.