The Los Angeles Rams' star d-lineman had words of respect for his quarterback.

The Los Angeles Rams have become an afterthought of sorts since their Super Bowl win led by Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, but the team is surging in the last part of the season and Stafford is a big reason why.

A close loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week was both encouraging and frustrating, showing what Stafford and his team are still capable of doing for the Rams franchise heading down the stretch.

The Rams' Coach Sean McVay revealed the headset issues that plagued him against the Ravens last week. McVay's heartfelt message about the team was a consolation for a tough loss to Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh and company.

On Thursday, future Hall-of-Fame lineman Aaron Donald spoke with confidence and respect for his former Super Bowl winning QB Stafford in words that have caught the attention of NFL fans in the Golden State.

‘(He) Still Shocks Me,' Donald Says of Stafford

Stafford was born in 1988 and is 35 years old. He is considered to be an elder statesman among quarterbacks although he is far from out of contention for another Super Bowl win.

The Rams currently find themselves in seventh place among NFC Playoff contenders, tied with the Green Bay Packers for the final spot (although Matt LaFleur's team holds the tiebreaker).

Donald shared his thoughts on the insane caliber of difficult throw Stafford has been making with the Rams.

“It still shocks me to see some of the throws he makes. Glad he’s on our side” — the greatest defensive lineman ever on Matthew Stafford pic.twitter.com/dedjN2VVRt — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) December 14, 2023

Fans reacted with the usual snark on X.

stafford's probably pretty happy that donald is on his side too… pic.twitter.com/oVbsRvGEOb — roberto clemente (@rclemente2121) December 14, 2023

Rams Favored to Beat Commanders At Home

Sunday's game appears to be a walk in the park for Stafford and the Rams, but the Commanders have been known to spring an upset when fans least expect it.

For the Rams to win comfortably, Stafford and Donald and the Rams' supporting cast will need to play like the Super Bowl contenders they used to be instead of the also-rans they have become in the National Football Conference.

The game begins at 4:05 pm ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.