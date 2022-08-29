Two weeks ago there were legitimate concerns about Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, with the Los Angeles Rams not giving a specific timetable for their return amid their battle with soft-tissue injuries. They missed significant practice time because of the health issues, and there have been no updates from Sean McVay and co. about their status moving forward … that was until Monday.

Apparently, the two have returned to practice as full participants, with McVay confirming the positive development through the team’s press release. The Rams head coach was also clearly pleased with what he has seen from their top running backs.