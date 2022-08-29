NFL
Rams coach Sean McVay delivers encouraging injury updates for Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson
Two weeks ago there were legitimate concerns about Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, with the Los Angeles Rams not giving a specific timetable for their return amid their battle with soft-tissue injuries. They missed significant practice time because of the health issues, and there have been no updates from Sean McVay and co. about their status moving forward … that was until Monday.
Apparently, the two have returned to practice as full participants, with McVay confirming the positive development through the team’s press release. The Rams head coach was also clearly pleased with what he has seen from their top running backs.
“They looked good. They got a few reps and so it was a good thing. Like I had mentioned, Darrell was able to get a bunch of full speed work the other day. Cam looked good today, so expect all hands on deck,” McVay added.
When the Rams decided to sit out both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, Sean McVay emphasized that he won’t be putting the two on the field–in game or practice–until they are fully healthy. He warned that it’s always hard to push players dealing with soft-tissue problems, even noting that he doesn’t know “if you ever really feel great at any point moving forward, especially at running back” with such injuries (via ESPN).
Considering that both Akers and Henderson were full participants on Monday’s practice, it is safe to assume that they are fully healthy or at least really close to that. With the 2022 season starting soon, that is certainly one of the best news the Rams can receive.