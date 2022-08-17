Rams can take a sigh of relief after latest Cam Akers injury update

The Los Angeles Rams feature an excellent passing attack. Matthew Stafford is a talented QB who has star-studded receivers such as Cooper Kupp to target. However, LA understands that their running game is crucial in order to maintain balance. And the team can take a huge sigh of relief following the latest Cam Akers injury update, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reports that Akers’ soft-tissue injury is “not considered serious.” He added that the Rams will still proceed with caution. But it appears as if Cam Akers dodged a bullet.

Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr are the primary running backs for Sean McVay’s offense. Henderson Jr would have been a fine RB1 replacement, but the Rams are certainly happy to hear this Akers’ injury update. It should be noted that Henderson Jr has also dealt with an injury during the preseason.

Injuries have hampered Cam Akers during his first two years in the league. Between 2020 and 2021, the 23-year old running back has played in a total of just 14 games. He’s tallied 628 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns during that time frame.

But Akers may be in line for a breakout season in 2022. If the Rams give him enough touches and he stays on the field, Akers will likely enjoy an impressive campaign in LA. And the defending champs would benefit from the added offensive versatility. If defenses have to worry about Cam Akers as well, it will open up even more possibilities for the Rams passing unit.

Akers is the X-Factor for this Rams offense in 2022 as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions.