Ex-Rams star Todd Gurley’s head-scratching tweet after vague retirement comments

During an appearance on NFL Network on Friday, former Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley made some comments that indicated his playing career could soon be over. Gurley said he “doesn’t think there’s any question” he’s done playing professional football. Then, the ex-Rams All-Pro sent out a head-scratching tweet.

In his tweet, Todd Gurley said, “Fake News.” It seems like Gurley is referring to the widespread reporting of his comments indicating that he was likely going to be hanging up his cleats. But what’s interesting is that he made those comments.

Perhaps the former Rams running back is taking exception to those who reported his comments as definitive statements of his retirement? Or maybe he’s having second thoughts about being done with his NFL career, which was cut short by knee injuries?

Either way, it will certainly get fans thinking about Gurley’s future. The Baltimore, Maryland native was last seen in the NFL playing for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, where he appeared in 15 games.

Todd Gurley was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams. He ran for 1000-plus yards in his first year in the league but it wasn’t until the 2017 and ’18 seasons where he reached the All-Pro level.

Gurley was arguably the best back in the NFL during those years, tallying over 1800 scrimmage yards and at least 19 scores in both years.

Fans would love to see that version of Gurley back on the field one last time. However, it seems like the star halfback is done playing football. But alas, the key phrase here is, seems like.