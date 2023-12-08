With Randy Orton making his triumphant return to WWE, should he be the one to break the record for most World Championship reigns?

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated and accomplished WWE superstars of all time. Since debuting in 2002, Orton has taken the company by storm and never turned back.

In his 20+ year career, Orton is a 14-time World Champion, 4-time Tag Team Champion, 2-time Royal Rumble winner, a former Money in the Bank winner, and a former Intercontinental and United States Champion. Not only has Orton accomplished a lot, but he's cemented himself as one of the greatest villains and characters in WWE history.

Orton is back

Randy Orton recently came back from a year and a half absence due to a back injury. An injury so bad some people thought he may never be able to wrestle again. Luckily for Orton and wrestling fans around the world, he's back, and hopefully, he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

After returning at Survivor Series, Orton seemed to gesture to the crowd that he plans on wrestling for another 10 years. It's insane to think that a 43-year-old who nearly had a career-ending back injury wants to keep going until he's in his 50s.

Fans would love to see Orton wrestling for the next 10 years. But the question is, what else is there for him to do? Seriously, he's accomplished everything there is to accomplish in WWE, except one thing.

Orton is three world championship wins away from breaking the record for most reigns of all time. Right now, he's tied with Triple H at 14, and two behind both John Cena and Ric Flair with 16.

While on IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul, Orton said that he would love to break the record and win 17 world championships before he retires.

“Of-course I wanna do everything I can man, you know longevity is always the number one goal for me & being able to go home, play with my kids, not be in pain, right, that’d be the ultimate goal, but you know as many accomplishments as I can accomplish in WWE, the more the better,” Orton said.

During the episode, Orton also mentioned having “almost like a second lease” on his WWE career. After losing a year and a half of his career, Orton doesn't want to waste any time. He sounds like he's hungry to accomplish more and more even at the age of 43.

To say fans are excited for the next chapter of Orton's career is an understatement. The WWE Universe should be grateful to have Orton back on weekly television and shouldn't take it for granted. Before he hangs up his boots for good, Randy Orton Should become a 17x World Champion.

