After spending two decades working under Vince McMahon, Randy Orton credits Paul "Triple H" Levesque for making this major change.

Randy Orton has been a member of the WWE Universe for 24 years.

He's seen the rise and fall of Ruthless Aggression, the rise and fall of tag team wrestling – multiple times over, in fact – and even had to sit back and watch as Roman Reigns went from a football player from a famous family to a member of the Shield, to the “Top Dog” and eventually the “Tribal Chief,” with a loss to his sidemen, The Usos, putting him on the shelf in the first place.

So, if anyone is justified to speak on what it was like to work under Vince McMahon and how things have changed for better or worse under his son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, it would be the “Apex Predator,” right? Well, Logan Paul certainly thought so, as he asked his latest guest on ImPaulsive that very question and was met with a frankly touching answer: Triple H is much more willing to put family first after his recent health struggles.

“I think recently for him because he had the health scare and everything, I think he realizes how important family time is. That is one thing that has changed. I think back in the day you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries, you were missing holidays, and there was no either way about it. Like, you wouldn't even ask for off,” Randy Orton said via SE Scoops.

“Now, there is leniency there. Now, he will make sure that you will get home for the birth of your baby, or make sure that you get home for that birthday. Because he understands now how important that is. I think company-wide, that has been a change for the better.”

After suffering heart failure that required open heart surgery in 2021, Levesque had to make some serious changes to his life, with “The Game” leaving his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38 without so much as a farewell match to send him off into retirement. If this experience helped performers like Orton, Paul, and company spend more time with their families, then the WWE is better off for it.

Randy Orton discusses his change in attitude as he's aged.

When Randy Orton began his professional wrestling career in WWE, he kind of had a reputation for being a di… bad guy. He was arrogant, ripped to shreds, and just generally rubbed some people the wrong way because of his attitude.

But now? Well, Orton is still shredded, but he's trying to be much less of a jerk because, frankly, as he also noted to Logan Paul, he's seen the error of his ways.

“Yeah. 100%. But that was my armor. I was, an a**hole, I think, because I wanted people to respect me. I don't know. I just know that I grew out of that phase. I thank God that I did. But I see footage that, I didn't know the camera was rolling, maybe at that autograph signing, and there's an interaction with a fan, and it's picked up,” Randy Orton said via SE Scoops.

“Then now they're doing this doc on A&E that they just kind of are finishing up, and I've seen some of this footage from 10-15 years ago, and I'm like, ‘Oh my God. That's horrible,' But that's just kind of who I was.”

So what has changed in Orton since he's returned to the WWE for this new chapter of his professional wrestling career? Well, for one thing, he wants to approach his career from a place of gratitude, as his return was anything but a guarantee.

“It wasn't coming from a place of confidence. I think it was coming from a place of… it was my armor, man. That I was an a**hole, and then maybe I would get respect that way. Maybe it was a little bit of fear, and I took it as respect. Either way, I was fine with it,” Orton noted.

“But luckily, I was given a second, third, fourth chance from Vince McMahon coming up when I would get in trouble, or I would have to get sent away for a couple of months, or I would have to get fined a second or third time. I am so blessed. I just had the right guys in there to yank my a** straight and make sure that I was walking the straight line the times that I did veer off.”

Will Orton, Orton fans, and non-Orton fans alike watch his eventual A&E documentary shutter at his actions early in his career? Most definitely, but hey, if the final act of his career has a happy ending, those opening chapters will only make the resolution all the sweeter.