The next New York Rangers captain, revealed

The New York Rangers haven’t had a captain since trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh in 2018. That will reportedly change rather soon.

According to ESPN NHL insider Kevin Weeks, the Rangers will name defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The announcement should come within the next 24 hours, according to Weeks’ report.

The 28-year-old Rangers defenseman has spent two and a half seasons with the club. The Rangers acquired him via trade from the Winnipeg Jets in 2019.

The Rangers announced six alternate captains for the 2021-22 season. Trouba was among the names, making it the second year in a row he donned a letter on his sweater on Broadway.

Trouba replaces McDonagh, who wore the C on his Rangers sweater from 2014-15 until 2017-18. The Rangers traded McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who recently traded him to the Nashville Predators.

According to The Athletic’s Arthur Staple, this move is a long time coming for the 28-year-old. The team initially planned to name Trouba captain prior to last season. Someone above head coach Gerard Gallant nixed the idea at the last minute.

The prospective new Blueshirts captain received a ringing endorsement from now former teammate Ryan Strome. Strome, who signed with the Anaheim Ducks this offseason, said the 28-year-old defenseman had the attention of the locker room.

“Some of the stuff away from the rink he’s stepped up and done for our team, it’s not the easiest job to do and he’s done it,” Strome said. “He’s got a great voice that everyone listens to. We’ve got a lot of great leaders and he definitely stands out among that group. He’s been so good for us. Everyone sees the stuff on the ice, but in the room, away from the rink, he’s been really big for our group.”