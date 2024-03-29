The Texas Rangers opened up the season with a win over the Chicago Cubs in what turned into a dramatic scene. At the top of the ninth, a bad call led to Chicago taking a late one-run lead. However, veteran outfielder, Travis Jankowski saved the day by going yard in the bottom of the ninth to keep the game going.
After the umpire mistakenly called a wild pitch, the Cubs were able to score and take a late lead. Rangers' catcher, Jonah Heim was visibly upset with the ump after the call.
Looks like the umps missed a call here, not calling this a foul ball
Instead the Cubs score the go-ahead run and Jonah Heim isn't pleased pic.twitter.com/Af2CHT4RLT
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2024
Even Jeff Passan of ESPN didn't like the call. Although it was bang-bang play, the baseball world believed the Rangers were potentially getting robbed.
“What a horrendous call at home plate in the Cubs-Rangers game. A foul ball was not noticed by the home-plate umpire, who deemed it a passed ball, and the Cubs score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. Awful.”
However, an unlikely hero emerged for Texas. Travis Jankowski, who isn't known for hitting home runs, delivered at the plate when his team needed him the most. Seemingly out of nowhere, The veteran outfielder hit a bomb to tie the game back up.
TRAVIS JANKOWSKI GAME-TYING HOME RUN IN THE 9TH‼️
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/A07kUZBBi4
— ESPN (@espn) March 29, 2024
It was truly a ball don't lie moment for the Rangers. Especially considering Jankowski was the guy who went yard. Heading into the 2024 season, Travis Jankowski had only 10 career home runs over nine seasons. So, he was just as shocked as everyone else. So much so, that he shared a hilarious reaction to his game-tying home run, according to Mike Leslie of WFAA Dallas.
“Travis Jankowski on his game-tying home run: ‘Guys, that's my one for the year, I’m back to hitting singles…. I finally can count on more than two hands how many career homers I have, so that’s nice.'”
Travis Jankowski on his game-tying home run: “Guys, that’s my one for the year, I’m back to hitting singles…. I finally can count on more than two hands how many career homers I have, so that’s nice.” pic.twitter.com/I3ImVhitPk
— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 29, 2024
Manager, Bruce Bochy, was taken aback by Jankowski's late-game heroics as well. Watching a guy who rarely goes yard hit a home run absolutely saved the Rangers' Opening Day game against the Cubs.
“Bruce Bochy: ‘Jankowski bailed us out… I don't think any of us was expecting a home run.””
With that said, the Rangers start off the 2024 season with a win. After winning the World Series last season, Texas aims for a repeat. They have a great chance at doing so especially with exciting prospects Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford providing some extra juice at the plate.
Texas gets a break on Friday but will be back in action on Saturday as they face the Cubs at 7:05 P.M. Eastern. Another win will keep the Rangers in the front of the pack, which should be the norm right now considering they are the defending champs.