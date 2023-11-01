The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks square off in Game 5 of the World Series tonight. It's been a rollercoaster ride, to say the least, and last night's Game 4 showed that perfectly. The Rangers scored five runs with two outs in the second inning. The Rangers also scored five runs with two outs in the third inning. It was an offensive outpour from Texas, and they led the game 11-1 through seven innings. The Diamondbacks showed a fight towards the end. They scored seven runs in the final two innings to fall 11-7 in Game 4. With the Rangers riding high off a win, and the Diamondbacks hoping their bats came alive, let's see what MLB The Show predicted for this Game 5 matchup.

The Starters tonight are Nathan Eovaldi for Texas and Zac Gallen for Arizona. Eovaldi is 4-0 with a 4.52 ERA this postseason, while Gallen is 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA. This pitching matchup is a rematch of Game 1, which ended up going to extra innings in a thrilling game.

Final Score: Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 4

The Rangers won their first World Series in franchise history. Texas has done just about everything right since the series came to Arizona, and MLB The Show's Game 5 showed nothing different. Nathan Eovaldi picked up his fifth postseason win of these playoffs. He pitched 6.1 innings, allowed two runs, and struck out five batters. Closer Jose Leclerc was called on one last time to get the save in the 9th, and he did not disappoint.

Texas' offense was alive like they have been for almost all of this playoff run. Marcus Semien delivered again with a two-run double in his second at-bat. Corey Seager stayed hot with two hits, and even one of last night's heroes Travis Jankowski drove in another run.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs this whole postseason. In Game 5, it seemed the underdog run had come to an end. Zac Gallen pitched decently. He threw 5.1 innings, allowed three runs, and struck out three. The bullpen had a rough night in Game 4, and that continued when they allowed for another three runs to score for Texas.

Arizona's bats found life at the end of Game 4, but that didn't carry over too much in Game 5. Ketel Marte's incredible 20-game hitting streak came to an end with the D-backs playoff run. Christian Walker tallied another two hits and two RBIs. The final two runs came off of a Corbin Carroll home run.

With a win tonight, the Rangers capture their franchise's first title. If MLB The Show's simulation is wrong, the Diamondbacks will send this series back to Texas for Game 6. An elimination game is always exciting, and that should be the case in Game 5 tonight.

Game 5 of the World Series begins tonight at 8:03 PM ET.

For more NBA and Gaming updates and news, stick with ClutchPoints.