The Texas Rangers take on the Minnesota Twins. Our MLB odds series has our Rangers Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers Twins.

The most interesting drama in Major League Baseball right now involves the Texas Rangers, and it's a very unexpected plot twist in the American League West. The Rangers were leading the Seattle Mariners by at least eight to 10 games for large portion of the season. The Mariners were under .500 through 95 games at 47-48, while the Rangers have been 18 games over .500 or better for a significant portion of their season. Texas has been 18 over or better for several weeks. The Rangers were 72-48 on August 15. They seemed like a lock to make the playoffs, and a good pick to win the American League West.

On Aug. 15, when the Rangers were 24 games over .500, Seattle was just 64-55. The Rangers were 7.5 games ahead of the Mariners. Even though Seattle was heating up, there was still a big gap between the two teams.

Now it's completely gone. The Mariners have won 22 of 28 games and have tied the Rangers for first place in the West. That's because the Rangers have lost eight games in a row and are reeling. It has been quite a turnaround. Can Texas stop the bleeding against the American League Central-leading Twins? This is one of the bigger games on the Saturday slate.

Here are the Rangers-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Twins Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+140)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Twins

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have collapsed, but they have five weeks to bounce back and still win the American League West. They are still tied for first place, and they still have everything to play for. They have Max Scherzer on the mound in a big game. They have to feel confident that their new ace will deliver the goods for them. Scherzer has pitched in so many big games that he won't be overwhelmed by the significance of the moment in Minnesota. The Rangers are due for a big game from their batting order. They have been hitting close to .150 with runners in scoring position during this eight-game losing streak. The laws of averages are bound to even out. The Twins are in first place, but everyone knows they aren't as good a team as the Rangers, the Mariners, the Astros, the Blue Jays, or the other teams in the American League wild card chase. Texas is due. The Rangers aren't going to keep hitting poorly forever.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are spiraling, and while the hitting with RISP is bound to even out, the real concern is that the Texas bullpen has been hemorrhaging. The Ranger pen never did look particularly good on paper, and now the chickens might be coming home to roost. The Rangers blew multiple leads late against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday before blowing a late lead against the Twins on Thursday. The pen also gave up late runs against the Milwaukee Brewers a week ago. This is where Texas looks especially frail and vulnerable.

Final Rangers-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are due to play a good game. Take Texas and ignore the implosion.

Final Rangers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5