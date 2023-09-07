The Rocket Richard Trophy race as the NHL's top goalscorer figures to be an intriguing one next season. Connor McDavid is the obvious frontrunner after his outrageous 64-goal, 153-point campaign in 2022-23. It truly was one of the best individual campaigns since the days of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, and it isn't outrageous to think the game's best player can be even better next season.

Although there's a great chance that McDavid wins it again, Auston Matthews cannot be counted out; he won the award himself in 2022 and 2021, scoring 60 and 41 goals, respectively. And he won't have to worry about his next contract after becoming the league's highest paid player this summer. Another recently overlooked name who can't be cast aside is Alex Ovechkin himself. Now at 37-years-old, The Great Eight will be looking to eclipse the 50-goal mark for the tenth time in his incredible career. He won't beat Gretzky's goal scoring record in 2023-24, but it's only a matter of time.

Here are the five frontrunners for the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2023-24.

Honorable mentions: Jack Hughes, Jason Robertson, Mikko Rantanen, Tage Thompson

5) Alex Ovechkin

Before McDavid came into the league, there wasn't a more fun player to watch in the NHL than Alex Ovechkin. And there still might not be. It's hard to imagine that Ovy can replicate his career-high 65-goal showing in 2007-08, but even at his age, the Russian superstar can still score. Ovechkin potted 42 goals in 73 games last year, one season removed from his ninth 50-goal showing (in 77 games) in 2021-22.

The chances of Ovechkin winning the Rocket Richard Trophy are slim, with so many electric younger players in the league. But I couldn't make this list without adding the greatest goal scorer in the history of the National Hockey League. Never count No. 8 out as he looks to carry the Washington Capitals back into playoff contention next year. Let's not forget he's won this award nine times.

4) David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak has a Rocket Richard Trophy of his own — although it was a tie with Ovechkin in 2020. Both players scored 48 goals to co-win the award and the Czech superstar established himself as one of the game's elite goal scorers. Pasta was absurd in 2022-23, scoring 61 goals and 113 points as the Boston Bruins put together the greatest regular season in NHL history.

We all know what happened next, but that doesn't change the fact that Pastrnak is one of the best goal scorers in the game today. He'll be without two familiar faces in Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci next season, but that should mean he's lined up more with Brad Marchand. That isn't set in stone, but another 60-goal season in Massachusetts next year would continue to vault him up the rankings as one of the best players in the game, period.

3) Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid anchor one of the most potent powerplay units of the past two decades with the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old has never won the Rocket Richard Trophy, but has been knocking on the door after scoring 52 and 55 goals over the last two seasons. It's hard to bet on the German superstar to score more goals than McDavid, but he is more of a sniper and is fresh off an outrageous 13 goals in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games. If he can replicate that kind of production during the 2023-24 NHL season, he has an outside chance.

2) Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is a goal scoring machine, and he has the hardware to show for it. The American sniper won back-to-back Rocket Richard Trophies in 2021 and 2022, scoring 41 goals and following it up with an incredible 60-goal showing. Although he's coming off a bit of a down year with just 40 tallies in 74 games, it's hard to forget that he potted 60 in just 73 contests the year before last.

Matthews is arguably the greatest pure goal scorer of his generation, having scored more than any other player since debuting in 2016-17. He's struggled a bit to stay healthy, but if he can put together a full 82-game slate, there's a good chance he can get back to 60 in 2023-24. But will that be enough against Connor McDavid?

1) Connor McDavid

The odds-on favorite to win basically every offensive award next year, Connor McDavid is starting to enter the conversation as the greatest player in NHL history. To score 64 goals and 153 points in this era of hockey is otherworldly, and the 26-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. Could he get 70 next year? The way he's improving, it's not impossible.

Expect all of Ovechkin, Pastrnak, Draisaitl and Matthews to hover around the 50-goal mark next year, but the Rocket Richard Trophy is Connor McDavid's to lose.