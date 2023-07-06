The Toronto Raptors announced their 2023 NBA Summer League schedule on Tuesday.

You'll want to save this post. Introducing your 2023 Raptors Summer League squad ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TSKUJoMqag — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 4, 2023

A healthy mix of veteran and rookie options will highlight the Raptors' roster. Center Moses Brown, who has four years of NBA experience between a multitude of different NBA franchises, earned a spot on the roster. Former college standouts in former Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell and former Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp will feature roles on Toronto's lineup.

Last year's Raptors roster earned a record of 4-1 behind a roster that featured center Christian Koloko and guard Dalano Banton. Koloko, the former No. 33 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, would go on to have a solid rookie season for the Raptors during the team's 2022-23 campaign. Banton would play in 31 games and start in two for Toronto last season, earning averages of 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in nine minutes played per game.

Who are some Raptors 2023 Summer League players to look out for?

Gradey Dick

Dick, who was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will have plenty to prove before he can play a more prominent role for the Raptors next season.

Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game during his lone season at Kansas. He hit 40.3% of the 3-point shots he took, making him an ideal fit for a team that took 28th place in the league with a 33.5% 3-point percentage last season.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster shared the Raptors thinking at the 13th pick after the draft.

“I think we had Gradey … in his own group,” Webster said, via The Athletic. “He's a smart positional defender. Obviously that is kind of where his IQ comes in. He knows where he is. He will probably tell you he's limited to some extent one-on-one with the high-level athletes, but he played in the Big 12, so he's played against the top kids his entire high school and college career.

“I think he knows how to play against guys that may be bigger or faster.”

If he can prove that he can be the sharpshooter he was in college, he could be a fun watch for the Raptors throughout their Summer League campaign and beyond.

Moses Brown

Brown, a former UCLA Bruin who has spent time with multiple NBA franchises, could add some size to an already-sizable Raptors roster. The 7-foot-2 center is one of four players who are 6-foot-9 or above and one of seven players who are 6-foot-8 and above on Toronto's lineup, according to a July 4 release.

Brown could add experience and rebounding help to a team with its fair share of NBA newbies. Centers Moses Wright and David McCormack are the other two listed centers on the team's roster. After spending four seasons with Georgia Tech, Wright split time between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2021-22 season.

Though the Raptors will have Koloko and center Jakob Poeltl under contract next season, Brown can still try to make enough of an impact with Toronto to find a spot on an NBA roster.

RJ Nembhard

Nembhard played for the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League roster in 2022. The Cavs went 3-2 last year behind a roster that featured Nembhard, now-Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji and former USC forward Isaiah Mobley.

Nembhard played for one season with the Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season, earning averages of 1.1 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 14 games played. On a roster that features Harper, Wieskamp and Dick, Nembhard can also be an experienced option who can try and impress NBA franchises with a solid outing in the Summer League.