The Toronto Raptors visit the Charlotte Hornets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Toronto Raptors continue their road trip as they take on the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are not having a good season. They are 17-33 this season, and they are 1-4 on their current road trip. Toronto has faced the Hornets twice this season, and they are 1-1 in those games. Scottie Barnes has scored 26.5 points per game against the Hornets this season. He is also averaging 13.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. As a team, the Raptors have put up 115.0 points per game against Charlotte. Gary Trent is questionable for this game, but RJ Barrett should be active.

The Hornets are having an even worse season. They have won just 10 games on the year, and they are currently on an eight-game losing streak. Brandon Miller has scored 34 total points in the two games against the Raptors while Nick Richards leads the team in rebounding. The Hornets will have a healthy lineup heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Hornets Odds

Toronto Raptors: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Charlotte Hornets: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 225.5 (-112)

Under: 225.5 (-108)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hornets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet+, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raptors are not playing well, but they should be able to put up some points in this game. On their eight-game losing steak, the Hornets have allowed 122.5 points per game. On the season as a whole, the Hornets allow the sixth-most points per game at 120.3. Toronto is not usually a high-scoring team, but they should be able to put up some points in this game.

Toronto is 11-7 when they score 120+ points this season. They do not do it often, but when they do score that much, it gives them a great chance to win the game. The Hornets should not be able to keep up with the Raptors if it does become a high-scoring game. As long as the Raptors make their shots, they will win this game.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hornets are not good at defense, so they have to keep up on offense. This is a possibility, though. The Raptors allow just over 117.0 points per game this season, and the Hornets have put up 119 points against them once this season. That game was also played in Charlotte. On the season, when the Hornets score 117+ points, they are 8-8. That is not a fantastic record, but Charlotte does only have 10 wins on the season. If the Hornets can reach the 117-point mark in this game, they will be able to win this game.

Final Raptors-Hornets Prediction & Pick

This is a game between two bad teams. They have played twice, and both times the home team won the game. What makes this game harder to predict is neither team is playing well at all. As for picking the winner, I do not like the Hornets to win this game. They have been playing awful, and the Raptors should be able to take advantage of that. I am going to take Toronto to win this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Raptors-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Raptors -7 (-110), Under 225.5 (-108)