The Toronto Raptors are on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are 3-4 to begin the season. They have had a few days off, and they are coming off a solid overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. Scottie Barnes has been the best player on the Raptors this season. He is averaging 22.6 points, and 9.9 rebounds per game. Dennis Schroder is the second leading scorer with 16.9, but he leads the team in assists with 8.9 per game. O.G Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Jakob Poetlt are all averaging double-digit points, as well.

The Mavericks have arguably been the best team in the NBA to begin the season. They are 6-1, and their one loss was against the Denver Nuggets. Luka Doncic is averaging 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season to lead the team in all those categories. Kyrie Irving is right at 20.0 points per game, and 7.8 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr, and Grant Williams have been very solid role players for the Mavericks, as well. As a team, the Mavericks are averaging 120.7 points per game.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Mavericks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +4.5 (-114)

Dallas Mavericks: -4.5 (-106)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors-Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, TSN Direct

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors need to be locked in on defense in this game. The Mavericks are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA, so Toronto has a tough matchup. Luckily, the Raptors guard the ball well. The Raptors allow the fifth-lowest points per game this season at just 107.4. The Mavericks will almost definitely score 107 point, but holding them to around 110 is going to be key in this game.

Sticking with the defense theme, the Mavericks are second in the NBA in three-point percentage. They make 17.0 threes per game this season. This means Dallas gets a lot of their points from behind the arc. However, the Raptors play very good perimeter defense. They allow the second-lowest three-point percentage. Toronto also allows the fewest threes per game. If the Raptors can disrupt the shooters in this game, they will cover the spread.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Raptors play pretty good defense. That should not be a massive factor, though. Doncic, Irving, Hardaway, and Williams are good players, and they two or three of them should be able to have a good game. Dallas has scored at least 114 points in every game this season. They have also scored 124 points in four of their six wins. The Mavericks have been able to score against every team they have played despite the defense. If the Mavericks can continue to score at a high rate, they will cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are only slight favorites in this game. Toronto is definitely the best defense the Mavericks will have played this early in the season, so it will be interesting to see how they fare. However, I do think the Mavericks will continue to score in this game. I am going to take Dallas to cover this spread.

Final Raptors-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -4.5 (-106), Under 227 (-110)