After having a rough start to his sophomore year, Scottie Barnes is looking like the Toronto Raptors’ second option they’ve desperately needed. The reigning rookie of the year is averaging over 20 points per game over the last few games on stellar efficiency from all over the court. He has completely redeemed himself after that awful start, and he’s back to his old spunky ways, talking trash against New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes.

Nearly a week after this incident, Scottie Barnes talked about this moment of trash-talking Quentin Grimes. The Raptors forward said that he was just an avid trash talker, and that it didn’t really mean anything.

There was a point in the Raptors’ regular season where it felt like the fans have lost faith in Scottie Barnes. The forward was suffering from an extreme case of the sophomore slump that plagues many young players. Barnes’ shooting took a significant nosedive at the start of the year, and was extremely passive at times.

However, it seems like Barnes has finally figured out how to deal with the new looks defenses have given him. The Raptors still sit way behind the other contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, if this stretch of games continues for Barnes, then Toronto has a shot at recovering back to their previous form.

That may or may not be enough to change the Raptors’ front office stance when it comes to trades, though. It seems more and more likely that Toronto will be selling a good portion of their core and gear up for either a soft or hard rebuild.