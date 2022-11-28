Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors emerged as one of Kevin Durant’s potential destinations last summer when he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This wasn’t just baseless rumors either, as the Raptors were supposedly one of the few teams that actually had a shot to land the former league MVP. KD himself stated in the past that he wanted to play for the Raptors, which only fueled his potential move to Toronto.

Apparently, one of the main reasons the deal never pushed through was because the Raptors were unwilling to give up reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes as part of the deal. The Nets wanted a major haul in exchange for Durant — and rightfully so — but Toronto was adamant that Barnes was off the table.

Raptors star Fred VanVleet has now shared his thoughts on this potential blockbuster deal. FVV was a guest in a recent episode of former teammate Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? show, and at one point, Ibaka asked VanVleet straight up if he was willing to give up Barnes for Durant. The Raptors guard got brutally honest in his response:

“I wouldn’t do it,” VanVleet said while shaking his head. “I told you I’m a loyal guy, man, I’m not a trade guy. I wouldn’t do it.”

Even Ibaka questioned VanVleet’s loyalty to Barnes given what the Raptors would get in exchange for the young forward. Nevertheless, FVV stood pat and he made it clear that he would rather have VanVleet on his team than Kevin Durant.

This speaks volumes of how much potential VanVleet and the Raptors see in Scottie Barnes. This young man figures significantly in Toronto’s future plans, and he’s clearly earned untouchable status as the team’s potential future cornerstone stud.