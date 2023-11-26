Which team will claw their way above .500? Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

We're back with yet another prediction and pick for today's slate of NBA action. We'll head over to the Midwest for this next matchup as the Toronto Raptors (8-8) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) for the first time this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division and they've gone 6-4 in their last 10 games heading into this one. Most recently, they notched back-to-back wins over the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. OG Anunoby scored a season-high 26 points and the Raptors were able to knock the Bulls out of the In-Season Tournament.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are third in the Central Division and they've also gone 6-4 in their last 10 games. They're coming off back-to-back losses against the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers in which they saw season-high scoring performances from opposing players. They're hoping they can get their rhythm back and climb over .500 with a win over the Raptors.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Cavaliers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +1.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Over the last two games, the Toronto Raptors have managed to shoot at least 53% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc. They've also been getting very active and defense and have forced a combined 34 turnovers during those games. Toronto typically struggles to take care of the basketball themselves, but they stand a chance to negate that if they can find buckets on the other end of the floor. This team is rooted defensively and after what the Lakers did to the Cavs, the Raptors could certainly put the clamps on Cleveland's offense.

To win this game, the Raptors will hope to continue their efficient shooting from the field. Their defense is dialed-in and grabbed eight steals and six blocks against the Bulls in their last game. Expect them to smother Cleveland on the perimeters as they force them into contested shots. OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam are both coming off season-high performances, so expect their chemistry to continue as they try to find their shooting stroke.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland saw themselves take a lead over the Lakers during their last game, but they simply couldn't come up with any answers for Anthony Davis as he exploded for a season-high 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the process. When it came to stopping him down low, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley struggled to play lockdown defense without fouling and sending Davis to the line. They both had stellar nights on the offensive end and Mobley started to cut into the late fourth quarter lead, but they didn't quite live up to their defensive potential against the physicality of the Lakers. They'll need to step up the intensity against a strong defensive team like Toronto.

To win this game, the Cavaliers will have to keep their scoring consistent and not fall victim to scoring droughts. Donovan Mitchell really struggled from the field at 4-13 and got 12 of his 22 points from the free-throw line. He also missed two crucial buckets in the final minute of the game and it was clear not much was falling for him that night. He'll be in a big spot to bounce back as he tries to help his team with their scoring totals. With the length they posses down low, the Cavaliers certainly stand a chance to blow the Raptors out if Mitchell can have a great game.

Final Raptors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This matchup is a tale of two teams at the moment as the Raptors have played great over the last two games with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby leading the charge. They're both coming off solid shooting nights and the Toronto defense is playing tight at the moment. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have struggled to find the nets over the last two games and they looked particularly sluggish down the stretch against the Lakers.

Both teams match up very well against each other and it'll be fun to see which defense can put the clamps down on the opposition. I expect the Raptors to come into Cleveland's house and make a statement with their defense tonight. Donovan Mitchell is bound to have a great game off a tough performance, but I don't think it will be enough to stop the chemistry of the Raptors right now. Let's take Toronto to cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-110)