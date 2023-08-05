It's summertime, which can only mean one thing: it is time for NFL training camp! Training camp has been here for about a week or two, which signals the NFL season is around the corner. Starters are bracing for the annual regular season grind. Backups are looking for their share of opportunities. Guys on the fringes are grinding for at minimum a practice squad spot, let alone a spot on a team's 53-man roster. Players are competing, which means some on any given team could be performing better than others. This competition is taking place all over the country, and it is no different with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens have had two consecutive seasons go by the wayside. Every season is precious, especially when you have an MVP at quarterback like Lamar Jackson, but circumstances haven't allowed the Ravens to put their best foot forward. Their entire secondary was ravaged in 2021. Lamar Jackson missed a few games that season too. Jackson got injured again in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos and never returned, stalling another season.

The Ravens have a lot of talent and need all hands on deck. That starts at training camp. Some are showing off at camp, and some aren't. There are three players in particular that aren't playing to their capabilities in training camp that Baltimore could afford to step up for them this season.

3) JK Dobbins

JK Dobbins is in the same boat as Rashod Bateman. He has been excellent when he's been on the field. But he wasn't in 2021 and parts of 2022 and is still on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, per Aron Yohannes. He was placed on the PUP list before training camp began. Dobbins is also looking for a new contract as is essentially every running back in the NFL. It is more understandable why the Ravens haven't made that extension with Dobbins than other situations around the NFL with how devastating Dobbins' knee injury in 2021 was. But Dobbins has been effective when he's been available. He's averaged 5.86 yards per carry on 226 career carries. The Ravens have left meat on the bone with Dobbins' pass-catching ability too. With Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon, Justice Hill, and Keaton Mitchell as the running backs behind him, a healthy Dobbins could make a big difference.

2) Rashod Bateman

The good news for Rashod Bateman is that he hasn't performed poorly in camp. The bad news is that he hasn't performed at all. He was placed on the PUP list before camp started as he continues to rehab his Lisfranc injury he suffered last season. In the meantime, it's possible Bateman's spot in the receiving hierarchy might drop a spot or two.

Zay Flowers (Baltimore's rookie first-round pick) and Odell Beckham Jr. have played well at camp in Bateman's absence. The whole idea behind Baltimore's acquisitions of those players was to have an insurance policy at wide receiver in case Bateman got hurt. He has gotten hurt in both of his NFL seasons and is currently hurt now. He should return during camp. Bateman shouldn't rush his rehab, but getting back sooner than later would help him and the Ravens tremendously.

Still early. But Rashod Bateman (foot) inability to practice has him behind. No surprise if Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham are in 2-WR sets come Week 1. pic.twitter.com/r8AA3ozqpl — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) August 2, 2023

1) Charlie Kolar

On the surface, the Ravens don't need Charlie Kolar. Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and Isaiah Likely has shown a lot of promise. However, depth is always vital. Kolar was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 11 spots ahead of Likely. But he only played in two games as a rookie after dealing with injuries last season. This season is a good opportunity for Kolar to bounce back, but that hasn't happened in camp yet. Ravens beat writer for The Athletic Jeff Zrebiec wrote that Kolar hasn’t been all that noticeable on a daily basis beyond a catch here or there. The Ravens used a decent pick on Kolar. It would be nice to get a return on that investment soon.

Moving forward

The regular season is a month away. There is still plenty of time for underperformers or injured players to rebound in time to be ready for the regular season. The Baltimore Ravens need Rashod Bateman, JK Dobbins, and Charlie Kolar to do just that. Those players will be worth monitoring as training camp progresses.