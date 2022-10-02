Lamar Jackson reacts to John Harbaugh’s go-for-it decision after loss to Bills

The Baltimore Ravens blew yet another massive lead on their home field, losing to the Buffalo Bills 23-20. The Ravens led the game 20-3 in the second quarter and did not score again Sunday. Late in the fourth quarter with the game tied 20-20, Baltimore was facing a 4th and Goal from inside the two yard line. Coach Harbaugh decided to go for it instead of taking the easy field goal. Lamar Jackson threw an interception on the play.

Josh Allen led the Bills on a long drive, killing all four minutes remaining and kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

After the game, Jackson was asked about the decision to go for the touchdown instead of taking the easy lead.

Lamar Jackson on the decision to go for TD instead of the go-ahead FG: pic.twitter.com/f48d7KqK4N — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 2, 2022

“If we would have executed, we would have scored a touchdown. That’s not even a question… Next time we’ll get it,” Jackson said.

Clearly, he believes his coach made the right decision. When Harbaugh contemplated the decision, he logically probably assumed that even if they failed, the Bills would be pinned inside the two yard line. However, because the Bills intercepted Jackson’s pass in the end zone creating a safety, the Bills began the drive at the 20-yard line.

The Ravens blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. That was also in Baltimore. But this loss really hurts. The Bills and Ravens very well could play again in the postseason.

Lamar Jackson had his worst game of the season in the wind and rain Sunday. He finished just 20-for-29 for 144 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. He did however pick up 77 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The Ravens will look to climb back above .500 next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.