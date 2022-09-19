The Baltimore Ravens appeared to be on their way to a dominating Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Then they surrendered 28 points in the fourth quarter. Following a great showing in their season opener, the Ravens’ defense was everything but in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 home game, falling 42-38 to the Dolphins.

The Ravens dominated the first three quarters of the game, but explosive quarterback Lamar Jackson squandered an MVP performance in the last 15 minutes. According to ESPN Stats Info, this was the first occasion in 12 years when a team lost a game after leading by 21 points or more in the fourth quarter.

Here are our four takeaways after the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 2 loss vs. the Dolphins.

4. Night and day defense

The Ravens’ defense restricted huge plays, generated constant pressure on the quarterback, caused turnovers, and got off the field on third down last week against the New York Jets. In a nutshell, it was a total defensive performance. The first half against the Dolphins was basically a continuation of this, with the Ravens allowing only seven points through two quarters.

Then everything quickly went downhill. The Dolphins’ fast 13-play touchdown drive to start the second half was merely a taste of what was to come in the fourth quarter. The Ravens’ much-touted defense surrendered 21 straight points, as the Dolphins scored three touchdowns in only 14 plays over three possessions.

Tua Tagovailoa carved apart the Baltimore secondary with a clean pocket to work with since the defensive line was missing. Tyreek Hill got loose for two deep touchdown catches, both on third down, for over 100 yards with no pass pressure. Jaylen Waddle appeared to be uncovered all day, too.

Yes, the offense could have “put the game away” a number of times, but giving up 28 points in one quarter is unacceptable. This was a complete defensive breakdown.

3. Lamar Jackson was not enough

The story of the first half and the majority of this game was Lamar Jackson demolishing the Dolphins’ defense. He threw three touchdowns with only two incompletions in the first half, ran for 39 yards, and did pretty much everything else.

When Jackson scored on a 79-yard touchdown run just before the conclusion of the third quarter, it felt like the icing on the cake of an outstanding effort. That score gave the Ravens a 35-14 lead going into the fourth quarter, and Jackson had a perfect passer rating.

Jackson accounted for 119 of the team’s 155 running yards on the day. He led the offense with a 31-point outing. It may have been more had he made a couple of fourth-down short-yardage conversions, but 437 total yards and four touchdowns (with no turnovers) should have been enough to win. Obviously, it wasn’t.

2. What running game?

Outside of Jackson, the Ravens’ running game was a non-factor for the second week in a row, a problem that has persisted since the first preseason game. With 16 yards on three attempts, Justice Hill was the offense’s second-leading rusher. Hill, Mike Davis, and Kenyan Drake’s platoon provide nothing in terms of explosive plays or first-down conversions.

This isn’t a jab on the running backs individually, but rather on the rushing offense as a whole. The offensive line once again failed to create rushing lanes. Several running plays were blown up, resulting in no gain or negative yards. The Ravens went 0-for-4 on rushing attempts at the goal line in the first quarter, sabotaging an 18-play drive that could have ended in a touchdown.

The Ravens’ troubles in short-yardage situations are where they really miss Gus Edwards, who is a machine when it comes to converting third-and-shorts. They certainly miss J.K. Dobbins’ explosiveness as well. Because of Jackson’s prowess via the air, their failure to challenge the Dolphins’ defense with any kind of a running game was downplayed.

The Ravens’ offensive line has been very good at preventing sacks and QB hits. But in terms of opening the run game? The polar opposite.

1. More injuries coming

For the second week in a row, the Ravens had two players depart the game with injuries. Veteran outside linebacker Steven Means had to be carried off the field with a lower leg injury. It was similar to veteran offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James last week.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury. He also couldn’t put any weight on his leg and needed help getting to the locker room. As such, the chances of him returning to action anytime soon or this season are likely slim to none.

The squad also suffered another injury late in the game when outstanding wide receiver Devin Duvernay took a heavy shot after making a spectacular grab over the middle in traffic. He went through the concussion protocol and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Prior to his departure, the third-year pro caught two passes for 42 yards. His best play, however, was returning the opening kickoff 103 yards for the game’s first points.

His availability heading into another AFC East meeting with the New England Patriots in Week 3 will be keenly monitored. He has emerged as the team’s No. 2 receiver opposite Rashod Bateman, who had a monster game with a team-leading 108 receiving yards on only four catches.