Lamar Jackson sets deadline for Ravens contract extension with season opener looming

Lamar Jackson set a deadline for a potential contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, per Adam Schefter. Jackson told reporters that his deadline is Friday. With the regular season set to begin, the Ravens quarterback strictly wants to focus on football following this newly set contract extension deadline.

Lamar Jackson’s future has been one of the main headlines throughout the 2022 offseason. A contract extension seemed likely early in training camp. But as the preseason came and went, the odds of a deal getting done became less likely. The Ravens now have just two days to work something out with the superstar QB.

Coach John Harbaugh and tight end Mark Andrews recently shared their thoughts on the Lamar Jackson extension saga.

“Lamar approaches football in a different light. He’s a focused dude. He cares about winning,” Andrews said. “Everything that has happened this offseason with the contract and stuff like that, no one has even heard anything about it from him. He’s a true pro.”

“No,” Harbaugh said in response to Lamar Jackson potentially holding out amid the Ravens contract dilema. “Lamar has said he’s focused on the season, he’s under contract and he’s going to have the best season he can have.”

Jackson is apparently going to play with or without an extension. But the Ravens would obviously prefer to work something out ahead of the 2022 regular season.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens contract extension situation ahead of this newly set deadline.