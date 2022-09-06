Mark Andrews drops strong take on Lamar Jackson contract saga with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly would like to extend quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the season. However, nothing has come to fruition. Star tight end Mark Andrews dropped his take on the Jackson contract dilemma in Baltimore, via Jamison Hensley.

“Lamar approaches football in a different light,” Andrews said. “He’s a focused dude. He cares about winning.”

There have been rumors about a potential hold out. But Andrews’ statement suggests that Jackson would put winning above holding out despite the contract saga. Head coach John Harbaugh recently confirmed that Lamar Jackson will likely not holdout.

“No,” Harbaugh said. “Lamar has said he’s focused on the season, he’s under contract and he’s going to have the best season he can have.”

Harbaugh also said that he did not have any new updates on the contract situation. But he added that the Ravens want to give Lamar Jackson a new contract. The two sides could realistically agree on a deal in the near future. They would both prefer to get something done prior to the start of the season.

Mark Andrews later discussed the Lamar Jackson contract situation in greater detail.

“Everything that has happened this offseason with the contract and stuff like that, no one has even heard anything about it from him,” Andrews said. “He’s a true pro.”

If Andrews’ comments reflect the thinking in the Ravens locker room, Baltimore clearly has Jackson’s back.

Lamar Jackson is aiming to lead the Ravens to the playoffs with or without a new contract.