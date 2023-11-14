Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a hilarious reaction when asked about the jersey ahead of their game against the Bengals.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had quite the response when asked about his team's all-black jerseys ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Lamar Jackson on the all-black uniform combination that the #Ravens will wear Thursday night — pause — “sexy.” pic.twitter.com/SUTbJcSAUE — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 14, 2023

It's great to see Lamar Jackson in great spirits despite a devastating loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Jackson is proving he's a true leader on this team as the Ravens get ready for a divsion rivalry game. The last meeting between the Ravens and Bengals saw Baltimore claim a 27-24 victory in Cincinatti. Lamar Jackson and company will look to go for the season sweep against the Bengals to improve to 8-3 on the season.

Not only would a Ravens win boost their playoff chances significantly, but it would also push the Bengals further away from contention. Cincinatti is currently 5-4 after a defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 10. That loss snapped a four game winning streak, so Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be desperately looking for a win against the Ravens.

If they win, they'll be 6-4 still with a good chance at making the playoffs. A loss would put them down t0 5-5 on the season with little hope in a very competitive AFC North.

The Ravens' all black jerseys could provide them with a little extra spark of energy on Thursday Night Football. After all, if Jackson is calling them “sexy” it's a good guess to assume the rest of this team likes the jerseys as well. The Ravens would love to capitalize on a primetime game at home with a victory, but it's safe to say the Bengals won't let them off that easy.

Who knows, maybe the all black jerseys are a good luck charm. Week 11's NFL action kicks off with Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET.