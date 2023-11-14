Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh stands up for quarterback Lamar Jackson after their loss to the Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a surprising 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday. Following the game, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens took criticism for their inability to finish off the game in the fourth quarter. After taking a 31-17 lead early in the fourth on a Gus Edwards' run, Baltimore didn't put up any more points while Cleveland scored 16.

Jackson then threw an interception off of a tipped pass that Greg Newsome II returned for a touchdown. The Browns went down and scored another touchdown and a field goal to steal the win. Even with the mistakes and lack of offense, coach John Harbaugh is standing by his quarterback.

“I wouldn’t rather have any quarterback in the league in a tough situation than Lamar Jackson,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll roll with Lamar Jackson,” via Jeff Zrebiec.

Lamar might not have had his best game against the Browns — who are the NFL's best defense in multiple categories and given many quarterbacks trouble this year — but he's had a terrific season overall. After dealing with injuries the past couple seasons, Lamar has been fully healthy and has the Ravens atop the AFC North with a 7-3 record. The former NFL MVP has completed a career-high 70.3% of his passes for 2,177 yards along with 10 touchdowns and five picks. He's also run for 481 yards and five touchdowns.

More notably, he's been in the MVP conversation this season primarily for his arm, and not just his legs. Lamar has possibly had the best season throwing the ball in his career and his game has gone to another level for much of this year.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals next on Thursday Night Football.