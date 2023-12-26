The Baltimore cornerback shared the surprise reason that the Ravens had a little extra juice against San Francisco.

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the San Francisco 49ers 33-19 on Christmas Day behind an VMP-level performance from quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After the game, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey – who had three tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception – explained why his team felt disrespected beforehand:

“We were like 5.5 point underdogs and we kind of took that as a little disrespect.” – Marlon Humphrey (Ravens DB) They pay attention to the spreads 👀 pic.twitter.com/TxaFF8BrJx — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) December 26, 2023

In theory, it's all about the final outcome to professional athletes. A win is a win, and a loss is a loss. So, it's interesting to see an NFL player acknowledge that the team was aware of the point spread and that they used that a fuel for the game.

Jackson had a dominant showing for the Ravens, passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 23/35 completions. He also led Baltimore on the ground with 45 rushing yards on seven carries.

The Ravens defense was stellar as well. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had his roughest game as a pro, becoming the first 49ers quarterback to throw four interceptions in a game since Colin Kaepernick in 2015, adding a few more near interceptions and being unable to generate the types of big plays that made him the NFL's most efficient quarterback coming into the game.

The win saw the Ravens improve to a league-best 12-3 record and Jackson is now the favorite to take home the NFL's top individual award for the second time in his career. He was named league MVP after the 2019 season. The favorite heading into Monday's game had been the 49ers Purdy.

Up next for the Ravens: Baltimore hosts the Miami Dolphins on New Year's Eve.