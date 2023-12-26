Lamar Jackson tops the MVP leaderboard heading into Week 17 after leading the Ravens to a 33-19 win over the 49ers.

Move over Brock Purdy, there's a new leader in the NFL MVP clubhouse. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took his San Francisco 49ers counterpart's spot atop the betting odds for the award after guiding a 33-19 triumph for the Ravens over the Niners on Monday night.

The win saw Baltimore improve to a league-best 12-3 record and Jackson is now the favorite to take home the NFL's top individual award for the second time in his career. He was named league MVP after the 2019 season.

Jackson sits at -170 odds according to FanDuel, well ahead of the rest of the pack. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey is second while Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa rounds out the top three.

2023 NFL MVP (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Lamar Jackson (-170)

Christian McCaffrey (+470)

Tua Tagovailoa (+900)

Josh Allen (+1300)

Brock Purdy (+1300)

Jackson and Purdy entered the game as the two prohibitive favorites. The duo put together two polar opposite performances on Sunday though, hence the jump in odds on both sides.

Jackson played a clean game and did not turn the ball over. He extended plays with his legs as he often does and he was on the same page as the Ravens receivers all night long. Jackson finished with 252 passing yards and two touchdowns in the air, adding 45 rushing yards.

Purdy had arguably his worst game yet as a pro. The Ravens forced him to throw four interceptions and never allowed him to get in rhythm. Baltimore knocked Purdy out of the game in the fourth quarter and held the 49ers to under 20 points, something only three other teams can claim they did this season.

Lamar Jackson's MVP case

Strictly looking at the numbers, it's hard to see how Jackson is the odds-on favorite for MVP. No stats particularly jump out and he does not rank well in most quarterback categories.

Through 16 weeks, Jackson ranks 15th in passing yards, 11th in completion percentage and eighth in passer rating. 13 QBs have thrown more touchdown passes than him, though he ranks 11th in total touchdowns if you add in his five scores on the ground. He's also rushed for 786 yards.

So much of the NFL MVP discussion as of late has revolved around the definition of the award. Though most of them were without a doubt deserving, seven of the last 10 MVPs were on the team that finished with at least a share of the league's best record.

The Ravens are on track to do that this season just as they did in 2019 when Jackson won his first MVP. His passing numbers weren’t phenomenal then either, though he did lead the league with 36 passing touchdowns and added over 1,200 rushing yards.

There are still plenty of ways to win MVP, but it helps to be leading a winning team late in the season. Jackson has been the reason why the Ravens have won a lot of their games. Though Baltimore's defense is one of the league's best in 2023, the Ravens likely aren’t 12-3 without Jackson under center.

The Ravens are not only winning games, but they're dominating opponents as of late and are beating teams they very well may see in the playoffs. Next week brings another tough test as Baltimore hosts the Miami Dolphins in a game that could determine the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.