Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got slapped with a fine after throwing up the deuces against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct—throwing up a peace sign on his touchdown catch last week against Cleveland—according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFL is continuing to fine players for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness penalties. There's no doubt that fines are up this season. The most recent data shows that the NFL has collected more than $3.2 million in fines through Week 8 for on-field infractions in 2023. The exact sum is $3,266,710 for 236 total infractions.

Tempers flared during the game between the Ravens and Tennessee Titans earlier this season in London. Beckham was slapped with a $11,473 fine for a second-quarter altercation with Titans defender Jeffery Simmons. The Ravens wide receiver was also fined $21,844 for an incident later in the Week 6 game.

After Week 8, former NFL star JJ Watt accused the NFL of “stealing money from players” after the league fined Raiders RB Josh Jacobs $21,855 for unnecessary roughness after he allegedly lowered his helmet to initiate contact.

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter wrote earlier this season that players are concerned they are being excessively fined:

“By simply creating a new point of emphasis, the NFL can rack up hundreds of escalating fines on players. This is an approach that does not make sense and is leading to money coming out of players’ pockets for things that, often, they are being coached to execute. In short, players feel this has become less about player safety and more about being overly punitive.”

Now, add Ravens star Odell Beckham to the list.