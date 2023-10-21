As the middle of the 2023-24 season approaches, the Baltimore Ravens are a in respectable place. The Ravens are 4-2 after beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 of NFL football action. Baltimore has a tough matchup in Week 7, as they host the 5-1 Detroit Lions. The Ravens need all the fuel they can get, but one player has gotten a bit too fired up. Odell Beckham Jr. got into an expensive altercation with the Titans during the game last week. The NFL fined Beckham Jr. $33, 317 for two unnecessary roughness violations, per Tom Pelissero.

The Ravens won, but Odell Beckham Jr. lost

Titans defensive end Jeffrey Simmons made a last-minute attempt to tackle Ravens running back Zach Flowers below the waist. Simmons' unnecessary dive at Flowers' legs is likely what triggered Beckham's initial frustration. Nevertheless, Baltimore bested the Titans 24-10.

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens in passing and rushing yards. Jackson threw for 223 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception in addition to running for 62 yards on 13 carries. Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. reeled in two catches for 34 yards. He did not get as many touches, but he made his opportunities count.

The Ravens will need all offensive talent on deck for their game against Detroit, which is one of the best teams in the NFL. The Lions have held their opponents to 24 points or less in their last four games. On the offensive side, Jared Golf will lead Detroit's passing attack.

If Baltimore can maximize their offense while getting stops on defense, they will have a chance to take the win at home. Odell Beckham Jr. will not let last week's scuffle stop him from making an impact on the game.