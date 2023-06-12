Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler is still looking to strike a new contract with the team, but the negotiation part of the business is not going to stop him from appearing with the team for the mandatory minicamp, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Shortly after getting released by the New York Giants in 2021, Zeitler found a new home in the NFL by inking a three-year deal with the Ravens worth $22.5 million., That deal is going to earn him a base salary of $1.165 million in the 2023 NFL season, but his future with the team beyond that campaign is still up in the air.

Zeitler's commitment to showing up this week at the minicamp is a good sign for the Ravens, who are starting to get ready for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. The 33-year-old product of the Wisconsin Badgers is entering his 12th year in the pros. He was taken in the first round (27th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals with whom he spent the first five years of his time in the league.

Zeitler has been among the chief components of Lamar Jackson's protection unit. In the 2022 NFL season, he got a 74.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus on the strength of an excellent 81.6 pass-blocking rating to go with a 67.5 run-blocking valuation.