By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens failed in their mission to extend the team’s win streak to three games, as they lost to the Cleveland Browns on the road Saturday night to the tune of a 13-3 score. Even without quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler believes Baltimore should have been more productive offensively than what its performance showed in the loss to Deshaun Watson and the Browns.

Speaking to reporters in the Ravens locker room after falling prey to Cleveland, Zeitler implied that Baltimore can’t just end up manufacturing a measly total of three points despite burning rubber for 200 rushing yards, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun.

Kevin Zeitler: “We shouldn’t be rushing for 200 yards and getting three points.” pic.twitter.com/hOTinsU0h6 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 18, 2022

The Ravens finished the game with nearly 200 rushing yards. JK Dobbins had 125 of the team’s 198 total rushing yards and he racked up all those yards on just 13 carries. However, the Ravens just simply couldn’t convert those yards into more points, going 0 of 2 on attempts inside the red zone. They were not that bad on third downs, converting 5 of 12 chances.

Baltimore surely could have had more than three points if only Justin Tucker, who’s usually automatic with his kicks, was able to make all his field goal attempts. Tucker scored the only points of the Ravens in the game but missed his two other opportunities, with one getting blocked.

The Ravens entered Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season 12th in the NFL with 23.2 points per game and second overall with 162.2 rushing yards per outing.

The hope for the Ravens is that Lamar Jackson will be ready to go in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons at home to help them recover from an atrocious offensive performance.