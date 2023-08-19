2022 trade acquisition Roquan Smith recently made an extraordinarily kind gesture to the Baltimore Ravens' fanbase.

After switching jersey numbers from 18 to 0 this offseason, Smith realized there was just one problem: many fans may have purchased the old jersey, not realizing the switch was in order.

While this may not be the biggest of big deals, Smith still wanted to do something to amend the issue, so he made everyone an offer: fans who bring their number 18 jerseys to Smith's jersey exchange event this Sunday at Jimmy's Famous Seafood will be able to trade them in for new ones with the updated number. Smith will then take the old jerseys he receives and donate them to charity.

It's an incredibly selfless act for the former Georgia Bulldog, who has garnered himself a well-earned reputation as an all-around good guy since entering the league. Roquan Smith joined the Ravens when he was traded there by the Chicago Bears last season in exchange for AJ Klein and draft compensation. He then signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the franchise that will keep him there through 2028.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Smith now also becomes the first player in Ravens franchise history to sport the number zero.

On the field, the 26-year-old Smith has turned himself into one of the game's elite defenders, garnering his first All-Pro nod this past season and fitting right in with Batltimore's elite defensive unit.

Fans that visit his event on Sunday will surely be eager to cheer him on with the correct number on their backs for the upcoming 2023 season.