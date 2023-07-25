Baltimore Ravens star linebacker Roquan Smith is speaking out on high expectations for his team as training camp begins. The Ravens will once again be right in the thick of playoff contention, especially with quarterback Lamar Jackson re-signed.

After resigning Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have bolstered their offense by adding Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting Zay Flowers. They previously strengthened their defense in the middle of the 2022 season when they traded for Roquan Smith on Halloween. After a wildcard run in 2022 and these new additions, expectations are only loftier ahead of 2023. However, they will have to advance further than the wildcard run if they'd like to be anything other than ‘paper champs.'

Smith addressed these expectations, saying, “It’s easy to be paper champs but what matters is between the lines … Our mental intensity, our attention to detail, and I think if we abide by those things, the sky's the limit for all of us.” per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Roquan Smith signed a five year extension with the Ravens after he added 86 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, and one interception when he joined the team for the second half of 2022.

Veterans report for Ravens training camp Tuesday and practice begins Wednesday, which will give Smith and the rest of the team the opportunity to get set for the season.

Even coming off a playoff run where the Ravens almost advanced to the divisional round despite an injury to Jackson, making a deep run will be no easy feat in the AFC. Not only do the Ravens have to compete with Joe Burrow in their own division, but the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Aaron Rodgers-led Jets will all be top contenders standing in the way of a Ravens Super Bowl.