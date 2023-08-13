Tyler Huntley appears to be fine after suffering a minor hamstring tweak in the Baltimore Ravens' first NFL preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero. Huntley pulled up on the Ravens' second drive and grabbed at the back of his leg. However, it looks like he won't miss any time and would be ready to go for Week 1 if needed.

This is good news for the Ravens, who have had to turn to Huntley to start four games in each of the past two seasons. Backup quarterbacks are important to teams with lofty aspirations. The Dallas Cowboys went 4-1 with Cooper Rush after Dak Prescott went down. The Eagles won a Super Bowl in 2018 with a backup quarterback. If Lamar Jackson suffers a moderate injury that sidelines him for four or five games this season, the Ravens' season isn't over. They would just need to keep their playoff standing alive and get Jackson back by January.

Amongst backup quarterbacks, Tyler Huntley is a pretty solid option. In his eight NFL starts, the Ravens have only managed a 3-5 record, but Huntley has played okay. As a starter, Huntley has managed a 63.0% completion percentage and has thrown for 1,243 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, Huntley threw six interceptions in those games, but he did add 335 yards and two more scores on the ground. Still, he actually made the Pro Bowl last year as a replacement for Josh Allen.

Huntley played well over two drives in Saturday's preseason opener. He went 8-11 with 88 yards and a touchdown, and gained 13 yards on two rushing attempts. Better yet, the Ravens' kept their legendary preseason win streak alive. Baltimore has now won 24 straight NFL preseason games, dating back to the summer of 2016.