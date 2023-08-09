One of the most entertaining aspects of the NFL preseason is the Baltimore Ravens' 23-game preseason winning streak. The Ravens are one of the league's newest franchises, having moved from Cleveland and taken the “old Browns” with them.

The Ravens are entering their 28th season, making it all the more impressive that this preseason winning streak has lasted for over a quarter of their existence. They last lost an NFL preseason game back in 2015. At the time, there were still 16 regular season games and four preseason ones. Barack Obama was still president. No part of the Star Wars sequel trilogy was released yet. And Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars was the most popular song of the year.

The Ravens' last preseason loss

In Week 4 of the 2015 NFL preseason, the Ravens traveled to Atlanta to face the Falcons. They lost a 20-19 nail-biter. They failed to make a two-point conversion to take the lead with 40 seconds left in the game. On that night, as is the case in the last week of preseason, most of the starters never touched the field. Starting quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco certainly didn't.

This game caught both teams at an interesting time. For the Ravens, they were just a few seasons removed from their Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the Falcons were one year away from reaching their own Super Bowl appearance.

The 2016-17 Falcons would go on lose to the New England Patriots in the famous 28-3 game. However, the groundwork for that run can trace itself back to that last preseason game against the Ravens. 2015 rookie Tevin Coleman would finish a strong preseason with eight carries for 56 yards, earning his roster spot for the regular season. Coleman would then go on to form one part of a lethal backfield duo with Devonta Freeman.

To give you an idea of just how long the Ravens have been winning in the preseason, just consider the Falcons of today and how long ago that Super Bowl run feels. Freeman is even a Raven now.

Will he bookend the Ravens preseason dominance? Or will he help extend it? That should be one of the most interesting storylines we have to keep us occupied until it's time for regular season football.